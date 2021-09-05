Cowboy entertainer Dave Stamey is returning to Tehachapi to play a pair of outdoor concerts on Saturday, Sept. 25, at noon and again at 4 p.m. The shows are sponsored by Fiddlers Crossing and will be presented in the courtyard of Mountain Bible Church, located at 630 Maple St. in Tehachapi (corner of Maple Street and Mountain View Avenue).
Stamey is one of the most popular singer-songwriters on the cowboy circuit today. Before becoming a full-time musician, he has been a cowboy, a mule packer, and a dude wrangler. As a singer, he has been voted three times the Entertainer of the Year and Male Performer of the Year by the Western Music Association. He has delighted audiences in 20 states, and finds that he prefers this to being stomped on by angry horses.
The concerts will be held “festival style.” Attendees are encouraged to bring low-back chairs for seating on the grass and pack a picnic lunch (or dinner) to enjoy during the show. No alcohol will be permitted. Canopies will be provided for shade. Standard folding chairs will be available for those who want them. These will be placed to the side or behind the low back chair area to assure an unobstructed view of the stage for all.
While there will be no requirements for vaccination or masking, attendees are encouraged to keep health concerns in mind and act responsibly. The number of tickets sold will be limited to assure enough space for “social distancing.”
Gates will open one-half hour before each scheduled concert time.
Tickets are $30 and are available at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., or online at www.fiddlerscrossing.com. A $1 processing fee will be added to tickets purchased online.
Peter Cutler is an audio engineer-producer, singer and guitarist. A native of Los Angeles, he has lived in Tehachapi since 2006.
