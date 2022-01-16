The deadline to make nominations for Tehachapi Citizen of the Year 2022 and two annual business awards is Jan. 27.
Awards for Tehachapi Small Business of the Year 2022, Tehachapi Large Business of the Year 2022 and Tehachapi Citizen of the Year will be presented at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Annual Installation and Recognition Gala. A date for that event has not yet been set.
The awards are sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and the Tehachapi News.
The small business award is for businesses with one to nine employees; the large business award is for businesses with 10 or more employees.
For both, nominees should be businesses that have contributed to the community through their volunteer efforts, continuous involvement and support of charitable organizations or improvement of the economic climate. Employees are encouraged to nominate their own company.
Nominees for citizen of the year are people who have made a significant contribution through community service or volunteerism over the past year or over the past several years combined.
The following guidelines have been set for this award:
• The recipient must live or work in Tehachapi.
• Their outstanding service to the community should include humanitarianism, charity or volunteer work and/or heroic deeds.
• Their service must be voluntary or beyond the general scope of regular, paid work.
• Meritorious service may be within the last year or may be a span of years.
• Nominations may come from individuals or organizations.
Entry forms are published in Tehachapi News and completed forms can be mailed to: Citizen of the Year 2022, Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 401, Tehachapi CA 93561, or dropped off at the Tehachapi News office, 411 N. Mill St.
For more information call Tehachapi News at 822-6828.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.