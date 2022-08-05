79.08.21 parade SMIRNOFF (2)(1).JPG

Make sure to get a good seat for the Mountain Festival Parade!

 Photo by Nick Smirnoff

Although the Tehachapi Mountain Festival is not until the third weekend of August, deadlines for some events are approaching:

Parade: Register by 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, for the parade. You’ll find the official entry form online at tehachapimountainfestival.com.

Thunder on the Mountain Car Show: Register by Monday, Aug. 15, for the car show. Information and a link to the registration form are online at tehachapimountainfestival.com.

Mountain Gallop 5K: Register by Aug. 17 if you want to get a shirt (or Aug. 18 with no shirt guaranteed). Information and the sign-up link are online at tvrpd.org/events/mountain-gallop-5k.

All vendor spaces for this year are already committed. The chamber will have applications for the 2023 festival available this November.