The California Democratic State Convention will be held April 29 through May 5. Leaders from across the state will convene to discuss the groundwork that was put in place to take back the White House, flip the Senate, and maintain a majority in the House. They will highlight the road to recovery and the work to protect California Democratic values.
Neel Senappa, Yvette Flores and Sandy Redig were some of those elected to serve as delegates from Kern County. They spoke to the Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club at its April meeting. They shared their excitement about attending the convention and explained they will vote on party leaders and resolutions. They will also participate in adopting the Democratic state platform.
CADEM’s 2021 Convention will be hosted on a digital platform as so many organizations have had to meet this year. Delegates will not be able to assemble in one physical space, but they will gather virtually for a unique 2021 convention.
Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club continues meeting at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month on Zoom. They hope to be able to gather in person for their annual summer picnic. Information about TMDC may be found at tehachapidemocrats.com.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of the club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.