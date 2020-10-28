Delta Liquid Energy, with a location in Tehachapi, is collecting donations for those in need during the holiday season.
The local drive will be held through Monday, Dec. 14. Gift cards for teens can be dropped off at 1582 Goodrick Drive, Unit #6B in Tehachapi and will go to the Salvation Army, according to a news release from Delta Liquid Energy, a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated propane marketing company.
Last year, the business pledged $5,000 companywide to organizations, donating toys and nonperishable food items. This year the company committed to donating $7,500 companywide to purchase toys, gift cards, and nonperishable food to help various communities where it operates.
