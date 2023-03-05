At the March meeting of Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club, representatives of California Alliance of Retired Americans spoke about a campaign to urge Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, to defend Medicare and Social Security.
CARA is an organization formed in 2003 to build a statewide network of organizations to win social and economic justice, full civil rights and a more secure future for all Americans. CARA is nonpartisan, but it supports issues Democrats believe in, and the club voted to join CARA.
A Day of Action is planned for March 17 when supporters of CARA will meet at Speaker McCarthy’s Bakersfield office to discuss his stand on Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and other programs for seniors which will be beneficial for all Americans. Many club members plan to attend and information about the event is on its website, tehachapidemocrats.com.
There was also a Powerpoint presentation by Susan Stuart to help people understand and be aware of the acronyms and pronouns used within the LGBTQ+ community. It was well researched and revealed changes in word usage and dictionary definitions. The topic was chosen to promote understanding and acceptance of differences among all people.
Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club meets at Kelcy’s Restaurant the first Thursday of each month. At 5 p.m. there is dinner and socializing, with the meeting from 6 to 7:15. Any registered Democrat is invited to join the club. The next meeting will be April 6. See tehachapidemocrats.com for more information.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of the club.
