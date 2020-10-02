An online analysis of several ballot propositions will be presented by Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club. Some members have selected certain propositions and studied them in depth. They will present pros and cons of each proposition. This will be followed by questions and answers.
The presentation may be viewed on Zoom or by phone at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. Members will be notified by email, but others may call Kathy at 916-878-6453 for an access code.
The club maintains a website with helpful links that address election issues. Go to tehachapidemocrats.com for information.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
