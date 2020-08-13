Tehachapi Mountain Democrats always looked forward to the club’s summer picnic, but with recommendations that large group gatherings should be avoided, this year the picnic will not be held. This was the decision made by the Executive Board at their August meeting.
Online meetings are being planned as long as social distancing is in place. The first of these meetings will be presentations about initiatives on the Nov. 3 ballot. The board will meet to plan these sessions and will announce dates and time soon.
Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club is continuing to campaign for Kim Mangone, who is running against Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, for Congressional District 23. She is a Democratic woman veteran whose life experiences and empathy for others make her an excellent candidate to represent us.
Anyone interested in Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club may access information at tehachapidemocrats.com.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
