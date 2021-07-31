Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club celebrated democracy and the election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at its Annual Picnic held recently at Philip Marx Park. More than 70 people attended the event, including 20 new members. The joyous gathering signaled the club is ready to get back into action and work to promote good policies and capable representation.
Members attending the picnic brought salads and desserts and enjoyed chicken and tri-tip prepared by Chris Rush and George Jennings. The event concluded with country line dancing led by Bonnie Michaels. Trite but true, a good time was had by all.
The club will begin in-person meetings on the first Thursdays of the month beginning in September. Since April of 2021 the group has been meeting online and looks forward to seeing one another again. The meeting location is yet to be determined, but will be posted on the website Tehachapidemocrats.com. Membership information is also available on that site.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
