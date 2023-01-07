Tehachapi Mountain Democrats gathered for the club’s first monthly meeting of the New Year to discuss a variety of issues. President Yvette Benton welcomed members and urged them to become more active. She asked for their written suggestions for the coming year’s goals and events. Leaders of several committees spoke of their plans and asked for volunteers.
Yvette Flores, an active Bakersfield Democrat, appeared via Zoom to speak about candidates hoping to be elected delegates to the California State Democratic Convention to be held in March. Those elected will have the opportunity to vote on the party platform and endorse candidates in other races. Several of the convention delegates also spoke. A few mentioned Medicare for all, reproductive rights, and environmental issues as most important to them. Club members were urged to vote for 14 candidates to represent Assembly District 32.
President Benton noted that more than 20 new laws became effective this January. She reviewed some of them and said the complete list would be posted on the club’s website, tehachapidemocrats.com.
Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club meets at Kelcy’s Restaurant the first Thursday of each month. At 5 p.m. there is dinner and socializing, with the meeting from 6 to 7:15 p.m.. Any registered Democrat is invited to join the club. The next meeting will be Feb. 2.
Phyllis Belcher is involved in several local community organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.