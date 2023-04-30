A veteran who is a veteran's activist will be the keynote speaker at the May 4 meeting of Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club. She is Lynn Eckert, who served in the Marines during the Vietnam War. She was raised in South Central Los Angeles and had a difficult childhood. She describes her early years as dysfunctional.
She served with pride as a Marine for five years, and that experience turned her life around. After an honorable discharge, she became a therapist and a drug and alcohol counselor for 30 years. She retired in 2018 and now makes her home in Tehachapi.
Eckert has found real satisfaction in helping veterans in this community. After her experience on Honor Flight, she now serves as a guardian for other veterans on that trip. She freely helps veterans and others who experience difficulties in their lives.
Tehachapi Democratic Club meets the first Thursday of each month at Kelcy’s Restaurant. The social dinner time is 5 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6 p.m. All Democrats are invited to attend. More information is available at tehachapidemocrats.com.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of the Tehachapi Democratic Club.
