Tehachapi's Central Park was the site of the 2022 Tehachapi Democratic Club Picnic held Saturday afternoon.
Members, friends and guests enjoyed a potluck and lots of political conversations. “Get out the vote, rally the voters" was the main theme of many of those spirited conversations.
Democratic candidate for Congress Marisa Wood, who is running against incumbent Bakersfield Republican Kevin McCarthy, was the speaker. Wood noted that she is a teacher and a proud Democrat.
“We are the party for the people, we are the party for individual rights, we are the party for America. It will take all our votes to make a change in America," she said.
Fellow Democrats cheered her remarks.
