Two Democrats have declared their intention to run for Congress and will be featured speakers at the annual Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club picnic.
Marisa Wood, who ran against Kevin McCarthy in the last election, will try again to defeat him this time. John Burrows, a young man from Fresno, has a similar goal. They will talk about their background and ability to effectively represent California's Congressional District 20.
The picnic will be held in Marx Central Park at Green and E streets on Saturday, July 22, from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be good food, games, music and interesting people to meet.
All Democrats, or those wanting to register as Democrats, are invited to attend. Members and guests should bring a food dish to share, and a chair, or blanket to sit on. More information is available at tehachapidemocrats.com.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of the club.
