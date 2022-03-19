Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club finally met in-person for the first time since COVID restrictions were imposed. There were several candidates who introduced themselves and urged support for their candidacy.
Ben Dewell and Marisa Wood are both running for Congressional District 20, which is now represented by Kevin McCarthy. He has been in that position since 2006.
Marisa Wood appeared on a Zoom call. Having served in the Bakersfield community for 20 years, she knows the area well. She says the district deserves someone fighting for them in Washington. They don’t need a career politician who cares about rich donors and fighting partisan battles.
Ben Dewell, who lives in Stallion Springs, was present at the meeting. He described himself as a lifelong Democrat who grew up in the San Joaquin Valley. He considers himself a centrist Democrat and says he is open enough to accept the new, yet pragmatic enough to avoid unnecessarily discarding the old. He thinks his strength is his ability to achieve consensus with those of varying philosophies.
Rudy Salas, candidate for 21st Congressional District, spoke via Zoom. He presently serves in the California Assembly and is now challenging David Valadao to represent CD 21. Tehachapi voters are not in that district, but the Democratic Club considers Salas a friend, and members were pleased to hear of his plans.
The next meeting of Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club will be Thursday, April 7, at 6 p.m. at Kelcy’s. See the website tehachapidemocrats.com for information. The website has many links to enable Democrats to stay informed. There is also a link to register to vote.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime community volunteer.
