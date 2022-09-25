Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club will meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Kelcy’s Restaurant. Come at 5 p.m. to order food and socialize. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. All Democrats are welcome to attend.
Yvette Flores, member of Kern County Central Committee, will speak about a measure on the ballot to impose term limits on the Kern County Board of Supervisors. Linda Hardman, TMDC member, will report on the postcard outreach for Marissa Wood, who is running for Congress. Wood has met with the club several times and all members are enthusiastic about her candidacy.
Registered Democrats are eligible to join the club upon payment of $20 dues. Information about TMDC may be found at tehachapidemocrats.com.
Phyllis Belcher is with the club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.