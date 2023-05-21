Under the leadership of Yvette Benton, president of Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club, there is an emphasis on being active participants in the community.
At a recent meeting the club voted to sponsor a planting within the city’s Adopt-a-Landscape program. The site chosen is at the corner of Green Street and Tehachapi Boulevard, not far from Kelcy’s Restaurant, where the group meets the first Thursday of each month with social hour at 5 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m.
The club was established in 1990 and has seen membership increase each year. Registered Democrats are eligible to join upon payment of $20 dues. Information is available at tehachapidemocrats.com.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of the club.
