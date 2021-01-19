The third Monday in January, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service. People of all racial and ethnic backgrounds celebrate the holiday by performing individual acts of kindness through service to others.
In recognition of the holiday, Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club spent the morning picking up trash along Tucker Road and Valley Boulevard. Wearing masks and bright vests, members picked up lots of plastic bags and discarded masks. This is a service they perform several times throughout the year.
The Club was established in 1980 and has grown from a membership of about a dozen to many times that number. More information is available at tehachapidemocrats.com.
Phyllis Belcher is a club member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.