Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club members received an update on candidates at their October meeting. They enthusiastically endorsed Marisa Wood for Congressional District 20. She is a public-school teacher, mother and grandmother who has spent the last 20 years serving her community of Bakersfield.
She knows this district and is not a career politician who cares about his rich donors and fighting partisan battles. Club members reported they have written more than 1,000 postcards urging voters to elect Wood.
A debate between Wood and Kevin McCarthy is scheduled for Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. It will be aired on KGET-Channel 17. It will give each candidate an opportunity to promote their views.
Jeanine Adams, representing COPE (Committee On Political Education) spoke about Measure J, which would limit the number of terms county supervisors may serve. She said it is difficult to run against an incumbent and new leaders cannot emerge. According to her research, 82 percent of voters favor a limit of two terms. She strongly recommended a Yes vote for the measure.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of the club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.