Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club has one more meeting before the midterm elections where they will review candidates, both local and national.
They will review endorsements made by the state Democratic Party and may make some of their own at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at Kelcy’s Restaurant. Order food at 5 p.m.
Registered Democrats are invited to join the meeting as well as join the club upon payment of $20 dues. Information about TMDC is at tehachapidemocrats.com.
