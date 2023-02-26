California Alliance of Retired Americans is planning a National Day of Action to protect, improve and expand Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. Representatives from CARA will appear at the March 2 meeting of Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club. They will speak about the event in Bakersfield on March 17 and how Tehachapi Democrats can participate.
There will also be a Powerpoint presentation by Susan Stuart to understand and be aware of the acronyms and pronouns used within the LGBTQ+ community.
The meeting is held at Kelcy’s Restaurant beginning at 6 p.m. However, most folks come at 5 p.m. to eat and visit. Making advance reservations is helpful to the club and to the restaurant. See tehachapidemocrats.com for more information.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of the Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club.
