Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club is resuming monthly meetings after a summer break. The next meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 1, at Kelcy’s Restaurant, 110 W. Tehachapi Blvd. The group gathers at 5 p.m. for a social hour, ordering food if desired. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Patty Hughes, a representative of California Indian tribes. She will speak about Propositions 26 and 27, which will be on the November ballot. Both concern sports wagering, and each proposition has been highly funded and advertised.
Hortencia Cabral, a representative of Bakersfield Democratic Central Committee, will speak about the importance of reaching out to voters to elect Marisa Wood to Congress. Wood attended the Tehachapi Democratic Picnic in July, where she spoke about her campaign to defeat Rep. Kevin McCarthy. Everyone was impressed with her sincerity and dedication to truly represent the people.
All Democrats are invited to attend this meeting. Information about TMDC may be found at tehachapidemocrats.com.
Phyllis Belcher is with the club.
