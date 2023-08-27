Tehachapi Mountain Democrats will meet one of the candidates for the 20th Congressional District at the club’s monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Kelcy’s Restaurant. John Burrows has declared he will run against Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, for that office.
Burrows is alarmed about the gun violence in the nation and thinks Congress is not doing enough to change the situation. He is concerned about challenges created by climate change and wants plans for coping with this phenomenon. He wants to represent the people of this district and help meet their needs.
Burrows is from Fresno and has lived in California’s Central Valley all his life. After graduating from University of California, Santa Cruz, he served as public relations director for the city of Fresno, where he helped bring affordable housing to the city and organized events to increase neighborhood engagement.
In 2021 he founded a public affairs business and continues to assist organizations and businesses including farmers and political candidates. He vows to work with both parties to deliver results for hard-working families and veterans in the 20th District.
Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club meets the first Thursday of each month at Kelcy’s Restaurant, 110 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Dinner and socializing starts at 5 p.m. with the meeting beginning at 6. See tehachapidemocrats.com for more information.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of the club and a longtime volunteer.
