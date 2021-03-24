Tehachapi Auto & Trailer Registration opened in 2016 to serve the community of Tehachapi with all of their DMV registration requirements. As a female entrepreneur, I sought to fill a void here in Tehachapi, assisting locals with thier DMV needs without the added travel expense and time. We strive to provide a stress-free DMV experience, with instant tags and plates in a majority of cases.
Our staff consists of Diane Fernandez, owner Taylor Diefenderfer, DMV technician and daughter of Diane. Our staff has over 30 years of combined DMV experience, and often provide direction to customers for transactions that have been stalled at the California DMV field offices. Our service list is extensive, including California title, and renewals, and VIN inspections to name a few.
Our quaint little office is more than just DMV; we also assist other female business startups by offering products our customers can peruse, such as CBD products, essential oils, and local jewelry artisans. We enjoy our customers immensely, providing direction to customers for very difficult transactions.
I want to thank all of the customers that have utilized our facility for all their continued loyalty and support of this family owned and operated business. Hope to see others that will become our family of friends.
