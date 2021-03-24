When I visited Tehachapi on Jan. 19, 2021, I noticed the Christian bookstore and went inside, completely unaware that this was a divine appointment from God.
After chatting with Jim Pendleton, the owner, I learned that the store was for sale. I felt a stirring in my heart. I went home and talked it over with my husband, Peter. After praying about it, we KNEW that this was God’s will for us. From that day forward, I have commuted daily from Palmdale. On March 1, we took ownership of the store. Jim has been amazing — so generous with his time and knowledge. He has truly been a guardian angel to the Garthwaite Family.
My name is Adriana Garthwaite and I am in love with Jesus (and my husband)! I’m pleased to announce that we not only offer the books, music and gifts you might expect to find in a Christian bookstore, but we also offer Christian coaching, help for the homeless and we’re always willing to pray with you. Peter is a Luthier guitar repair service expert, as well.
This is not just a business to me. I’m here because of an unmistakable call from God to this little shop: I regard this as my mission, a calling.
Please stop by any time Sunday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’ll be closed on Saturday to honor the Sabbath. Peter and Jayden, our “assistant-manager-in-training” (aka daughter) and I look forward to meeting and praying with you.
