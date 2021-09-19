The city of Tehachapi is collaborating with the Tehachapi Salvation Army and Tehachapi Rotary Club on the Coats for Kids drive now through Oct. 14.
The Salvation Army annually collects new and gently used coats for children and teens in the Tehachapi area who are in need. The Rotary Club has been a supporter over the past years by accepting donations and then purchasing coats to donate.
The city of Tehachapi is helping with the Coats for Kids program and will be a drop-off site for coats and jackets from the community. Tehachapi City Hall lobby located at 115 S. Robinson St. has a designated box to receive the coats. Tehachapi City Hall is open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Alternate drop-off site for coats and all monetary donations is the Tehachapi Salvation Army, 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.