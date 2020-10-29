Dorner Family Vineyard, in Cummings Valley, is hosting another local author — Kathleen Kline. The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Kline is an author who started working in the magazine industry and worked her way into the newspaper and blogging industries while writing and editing for others worldwide. Her published credits span 29 years.
Stories of Kline’s have been included in online publications such as Stories That Lift(.com), and in print publications such as Tales of Our Lives, What’s Your Story? A Memoir, The Ultimate Horse Lover’s Story and more.
Kline has compiled a collection of short stories into her book “When You Only Have Time For A Quickie.”
This author enjoys the spinning of yarns while letting you see the hope in possibilities, hints at love, and the presentation of strong women in stories that entertain.
"I enjoy playing with words while bringing joy to others and providing entertaining escapes when you have only a little time to yourself," Kline wrote in a news release. "My current book is designed to help your lunch breaks, car rides and/or soaks in the bathtub be a time for a little reading break."
Come on by the Dorner Family Vineyard and hear Kline read a couple of the short stories and enjoy the relaxing location under the beautiful oak trees while listening to music, or sit inside the well-appointed gathering spot.
"Plus, with holiday shopping around the corner, this book is a great gift idea to give to your favorite reader in your life (even if that reader is you) or as a gift for someone you want to build the desire to read in," Kline added.
The Dorner Family Vineyard is at 18274 Old Ranch Road.
