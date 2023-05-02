The Tehachapi Farmer's Market opens soon, and organizers want to put downtown businesses that would like to offer Farmer's Market Specials on the map — literally.
According to a city news release, "brick and mortar stores" offering specials can be listed on a digital map with a QR code linking to the map listing local store specials along with vendors at the market.
“We tried this as an experiment for the Tehachapi Hometown Christmas event and we saw that our community utilized the map," Key Budge, the city's community engagement manager, said in a statement. “The Farmer’s Market digital map will also be available on our social media and website.”
The market is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 1 to Aug. 17 on Green Street.
Send your local business special to Jessica Garner, Farmer’s Market manager, at jgarner@TehachapiCityHall.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.