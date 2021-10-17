Come join us for the Downtown Candy Walk fun event for children in costume to safely visit participating businesses.
It will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at Go2Girlz Antique Boutique, 211 S. Curry St.
Start at Go2Girlz Antique Boutique on Curry Street to take a family photo, pick up candy and get your map.
If anybody is interested in donating candy to the local businesses, it can be dropped at Funky Junk on Tehachapi Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.