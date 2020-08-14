The Downtown Farmers Market has been extended through September this year. If the farmers’ produce holds out, the market will go until Sept. 17.
Main Street Tehachapi has raised the necessary funds to refund the fees paid for vendor spaces in an effort to ease the burden on the produce growers who make up the Market. While the vendors, most of whom have returned for the past several years, were anxious for the Market to open, in many cases they lost opportunities to sell their produce in other places.
The fund was kick-started with a $500 check from John King of Vintage Carburetors. Additional funds were donated by Linda Clough, Stacey Christie, Nikki and Buddy Cummings and Adventist Health Tehachapi.
For information on the Market, call Charles White at 972-0958.
Charles White is the treasurer of the Farmers Market.
