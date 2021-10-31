Tehachapi High School Drama Club presents the play “Trap,” written by Stephen Gregg. The show will take you on a wild ride with surprising twists and turns as they work to reveal the truth about the events that took place in Menachap, Calif. Why do 241 people fall unconscious during a high school play? What is the phenomena behind the incident? Why does nothing turn out to be as expected?
The cast features the talents of Clay Bouldin, Ella Davis, Justice Dyer, Riley Gore, Hanah Krajeski, Mason L. Holeden, Joscelyn Martinez, Darlene Morales, Kiahnoa Saucedo, Lewis Schulstad, Izzy Staff, Amy Statom, Empress Turner and Ava Weishaar.
Performances are Nov. 4, 5, and 6 at 7 p.m. with an additional matinee performance on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Tehachapi High School Drama Room located at 801 S. Dennison Road.
Tickets may be purchased in advance through the Tehachapi High School Drama website at: https://our.show/techachapi-high-school-drama/11270, or at the door. Tickets sell for $7 general admission, or $6 with an ASB card.
Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. Please park in the cafeteria parking lot and give yourself ample time to follow the signs through the gate to get to the Drama Room. Masks are required. This play is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.
Monica Nadon is the drama teacher at THS and Jacobsen Middle School.
