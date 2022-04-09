The Tehachapi Recreation and Park District has announced the April 11 opening of the Dye Natatorium. Currently, lap swimming and water aerobics are offered.
The pool is located at 400-B S. Snyder Ave., Tehachapi.
Schedules are subject to change depending on lifeguard availability and a new schedule will be released each month during the season.
For April, lap swimming for individuals 14 and up is offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5 to 7 a.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. (except April 21).
Also in April, two water aerobics programs are offered.
Kathleen’s Deep Water Aerobics for men and women 16 and up is offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 8 p.m. (except April 21).
Marti’s Shallow Water Aerobics for individuals 16 and up is offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m.
For lap swimming and the water aerobics programs, drop-in payment of $5 per session may be made by cash or check or a 10-visit punch card good for all three programs can be purchased for $40 ($10 savings).
In preparation for hiring lifeguards, the district will again offer lifeguard certification in mid-May. The cost for the certification class is $150; the recertification class is $100. Participants must be at least 15 years old.
For more information visit tvrpd.org.
