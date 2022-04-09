Tehachapi volunteers will be out to show pride in their community for an Earth Day litter removal event on Friday, April 22, and again on Saturday, April 23, according to the city of Tehachapi. Both events will run from 10 a.m. to noon.
“Community pride is one of the things that makes Tehachapi such a wonderful place to live,” said City Manager Greg Garrett. “This has become a joint effort between the citizens, local businesses, nonprofit groups and local government working together to make Tehachapi even better.”
With the winds in Tehachapi quickly blowing items from cars as people get in and out, litter is always on the city’s radar, Garrett noted, and several “hot spots” are constantly addressed by the city’s public works staff.
“This year we have groups of volunteers representing the Salvation Army, Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors, Starbucks, and #loveTehachapi being supported by the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District and the city of Tehachapi,” he noted. “We anticipate more than 100 community members volunteering between these two events.”
On Friday, April 22, a group of volunteers from Starbucks in Tehachapi and Bakersfield will start in the parking lot at the corner of Tucker Road and Tehachapi Boulevard and work east along that street and into the Antelope Run parking lot and adjacent field east of Walmart.
At the same time, volunteers from the Salvation Army and the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors will meet on Valley Boulevard just east of the Sonic restaurant. They will remove litter along the Antelope Run on both the north and south ends of the trail.
The volunteer group called #loveTehachapi will continue the cleanup effort from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23, at multiple locations that are considered “hot spots” throughout the city, Garrett said.
Additional volunteers are welcome to help with one or both events. Trash bags, gloves, picker tools and safety vests will be provided.
For more information call community engagement specialist Key Budge at 822-2200, ext. 119, or send email to kbudge@tehachapicityhall.com.
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.