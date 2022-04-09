The Easter Bunny is expected to visit Tehachapi communities with a number of special events set.
This traditional free Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Tehachapi Recreation and Park District will be held on Saturday, April 16. The egg hunt will be held at West Park, 490 W. D St., with four age divisions — 2 and under, 3 and 4, 5 and 6 and 7 to 10. The hunt will begin at 10 a.m. in age order. Parents will be allowed on the field for ages 2 and under only. There will be golden egg prizes and an Easter Bunny.
Country Real Estate is holding an open house with another egg hunt at its office at 107 E. Tehachapi Blvd., immediately following the West Park event. Photos with the Easter Bunny will be offered, along with free hot dogs and the egg hunt at 12 noon (for ages 8 and under).
Both Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs are holding egg hunts for residents.
The Bear Valley Springs Association will hold an egg-dying event at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 15, at the Whiting Center. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, the association will hold a candy hunt. Details are available on the association website.
In Stallion Springs the community egg hunt will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the Stallion Springs Church.
