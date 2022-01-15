Tehachapi Chapter #188 Order of the Eastern Star, a part of the Masonic family, has been an active chapter in our community for 121 years. That's eight years longer than the city of Tehachapi, which was incorporated in 1909.
If you are a Master Mason or related to one, you are eligible to join this fine organization.
Members enjoy lifelong friendships and service to the community.
If interested, contact Vicki Tones 822-4106 or Judith Kennedy 823-1907.
