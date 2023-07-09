The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra is a local nonprofit that provides five concerts a year. The Symphony will begin its 25th season of providing free orchestral and choral music to Tehachapi and surrounding areas. The symphony is conducted by Dr. David Newby and Sandra Adams directs the Symphonic Chorus. Musicians and singers donate their time to rehearse and perform.
Donations are the symphony’s main source of support and the orchestra relies on donations to continue providing free concerts. An easy way to support the symphony is to eat at Chipotle in Tehachapi on Aug. 1. The flier from the TSO Facebook page must be presented between 4 and 8 p.m. and part of the proceeds will be donated to the symphony.
For more information, visit tehachapiorchestra.com, call 661-821-7511 or email tehachapiorchestra@gmail.com.
Karen Budai is with the symphony.
