Greetings! My name is Jennifer Palakiko. It has been a tremendous joy and honor to serve the Tehachapi community as a financial advisor with Edward Jones for the past 10 years!
My financial services career began in 2004 when I served as a teller at a local bank. After promoting to various positions, I became passionate about helping others with their financial needs. I found my true calling as a financial advisor in 2008. I joined Edward Jones in 2010, ending my search for a firm whose principles and values align most clearly with my own; particularly, putting the needs of the client first.
Having the heart of a teacher, I feel blessed to have the opportunity to teach and empower others to achieve their financial goals. From our very first meeting, I am dedicated to learning about my clients' unique situations and complexities in order to build financial strategies that are personalized to their specific needs. I take a holistic approach to creating financial strategies by partnering with my clients' tax advisors, attorneys, and other trusted professionals.
Over time we have chosen to serve a more limited number of clients as we strive to provide the exceptional level of service and attention our clients deserve. We are accepting new clients at this time who are serious investors and are committed to partnering together. We help our clients navigate the inevitable changes in their lives, which include but are not limited to:
• Retirement
• Employment changes
• Marriage or divorce
• Education planning for children or grandchildren
• The loss of a loved one
On a personal note, my husband and I have five children together, ages 6 to 17, and a maltese shih-tzu named Ginger whom we love and adore. We enjoy traveling, camping, cooking and baking together.
My incredible branch office administrator, Brittany Horn, has 11 years experience in the financial services industry. Brittany deeply enjoys the opportunity to help others and this is clearly demonstrated by her warm personality and prompt attention to our clients' needs.
Brittany and her husband are high school sweethearts and have two little boys together, ages 2 and 7. They have two dogs, Bo and Buddy, and a gecko named Echo. They enjoy camping and spending time with friends and family.
We invite you to call our office at 661-823-4879 to schedule an appointment and appreciate the opportunity to serve the needs of you and your family.
