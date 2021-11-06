The Tehachapi Edward Jones Office and financial adviser Jennifer Palakiko is supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program by using her office as a drop-off location for this year's toy drive.
You can bring a new, unwrapped toy to the office, 709 W. Valley Blvd., Suite B in Tehachapi during regular business hours, Nov. 8 to Dec. 10. Monetary gifts cannot be accepted.
"With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities," Palakiko said in a news release. "And as this is the season of giving, now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community."
