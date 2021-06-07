Emilee Miller of Tehachapi has earned a master of science in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Miller was among approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the spring 2021 semester and were recognized during the Institute's 260th Commencement exercises May 7-8 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
