The Outreach Singers under the direction of Jeffrey Haswell will be performing on Thursday, March 17, at St. Jute’s in the Mountains Anglican Church beginning at 6:30 p.m. The concert is free to the public as a community service. The church is located at 1200 South Curry St., Tehachapi.
The concert theme is Irish Eyes Are Smiling and the music is a celebration in song for the Tehachapi community. Featured songs will be familiar, Irish favorites and the audience can join in singing selected songs.
Featured artists are Anaya Lathrop, Irish harpist, and Alicia Ellsworth, pianist.
Outreach Singers is a Tehachapi community service group. The volunteer singers bring a seasonal message of hope and inspiration in “familiar” songs when visiting hospitals, senior care centers, those who are shut-in, home-bound, the ill, or immobile. Our message of hope and inspiration is our most important mission.
Audience members may meet the artists and singers during the reception following the concert. All Outreach Singers concerts are free to the community. Go to OutreachSingers.com.
