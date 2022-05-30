A rummage sale to benefit Tehachapi Heritage League’s Museum and Errea House is set tp be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at 309 S. Green Street.
Donated items will be accepted and can be left on the porch of the house, if no one is present. This event is important for THL to meet its budget, and the public is welcome.
The Errea House is one of the oldest houses in Tehachapi. It has been restored to reflect life in the 1920s. It is open for tours on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4p.m.
The garden at the Errea House has been restored and a dedication ceremony was held from 3 to 4 p.m. May 28. There will be music and refreshments. The public is invited to attend.
—Phyllis Belcher
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.