Two events put on by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District on the weekend before Thanksgiving will help kick off the upcoming holiday season.
The Annual Hot Chocolate Turkey Trot 5K Run sponsored by Alta One Federal Credit Union will be held at Brite Lake on Saturday, Nov. 20. The stroller-friendly race is open to everyone age 4 and up. Participation is capped at 175 and early registration is encouraged.
Entry fee is $30 per person, including parking. On the day of race, if there is space, the fee increases to $40 per person plus a $5 parking fee. Participants will receive a finisher’s medal and mug with hot chocolate after the run. Turkey prizes will be given to the top three overall male and female winners.
The race will begin at 9 a.m. with race day registration beginning at 8 a.m. To get the discounted rate, register online by Nov. 18. More information and registration access is available online at https://tvrpd.org/events/hot-chocolate-turkey-trot.
The TVRPD Christmas Bazaar will be held the same weekend at Aspen Builder’s Activity Center, 410 W. D St., Tehachapi. Admission and parking are free; hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Dozens of vendors are expected with holiday decorations, women’s clothing and jewelry, beauty products, food gifts, home decor, children’s toys and clothing and other handmade items.
The deadline for vendors to sign up is Nov. 11, but only five 8x20-foot spots remained as of Oct. 28. More information and vendor applications are online at https://tvrpd.org/events/christmas-bazaar or call 661-822-3228.
