Several events are coming up to honor veterans. They include:
• A groundbreaking for the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Jastro Park, 2900 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield.
The ceremony is free to all. A $15 barbecue lunch from PorkChop & Bubbas BBQ will be available for $15. The fundraiser lunch will include a pulled pork sandwich, chips, cookie and water.
Call Ed Gaede Jr. at 661-343-7658 for more information or to be a sponsor. Learn more at https://www.kerncountywwiimemorial.com/
• Individuals and groups can help place flags at Bakersfield National Cemetery for Memorial Day. At 9 a.m. Friday, May 27, there will be placement of flag holders.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, May 28, the audience can place flags following a ceremony. Family members wishing to place individual flags on their loved one’s gravesite will be allowed to do so before the ceremony between 7 and 8:30 a.m. Then, on June 2, flags and holders will be picked up at 9 a.m.
• Bakersfield National Cemetery will hold its Annual Memorial Day Weekend Ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 28 at 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd.
Barry Zoeller, vice president of corporate communications and investor relations at Tejon Ranch, will serve as master of ceremonies. The ceremony will include a Garrison flag provided by the Kern County Fire Department, Color Guard by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, National Anthem sung by Eric Dyer, music performances by a local high school band, keynote speaker from Edwards AFB, remarks from several other speakers, rifle salute by the Associated Veterans of Kern County, and playing of Taps. Weather permitting, there will be a flyover by the Kern County Fire Department’s Huey Helicopter which saw service as a medivac helicopter in Vietnam.
• Historic Union Cemetery will conduct its Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday, May 30 at 730 Potomac Ave. in Bakersfield.
The public is invited to pay tribute to those who have served our country with dignity and honor. Michael Bowers, trustee of Historic Union Cemetery, will serve as the master of ceremonies.
The ceremony will include a Garrison flag provided by the Kern County Fire Department, Color Guard by the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps and the Sons of the American Revolution, singing of the National Anthem by Lt. Augustin Moreno of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, rifle salute by the Associated Veterans of Kern County, music performances by the Veterans Family Band and the West High School Band, and remarks from several speakers.
