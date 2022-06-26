On July 4, 1973, the museum first opened its doors to the public. For nine years it was located on the site of the present Chamber of Commerce building. In 1981, the museum moved to its present location at 310 S. Green St.
Come celebrate the museum’s birthday with the Heritage League. Cupcakes and lemonade will be served on the Errea House porch at 1 p.m. on the 4th of July. The museum and Errea House will be decorated for the 4th of July.
Across the street, visit the Tehachapi Museum to see the latest exhibit, “Our American Flag.” The exhibit includes information on the meaning of the flag and the Pledge of Allegiance. The museum will be open on Monday, July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Heritage League, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization funded by donations and memberships, was formed in early 1973. The purpose was to preserve the cultural, historic and natural resources of the Tehachapi area; to open and maintain a museum; and to serve as an educational source for individuals, schools, and other organizations.
Please support the Tehachapi Heritage League by visiting the museum and Errea House. The museum is located at 310 S. Green St. and across the street at 311 S. Green is the Errea House. For more information, call the museum at 661-822-8152.
Judith Reynolds is museum director.
