The Tehachapi Friends of the Library’s Big Book Sale this year is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, coinciding with the Apple Festival. This sale is once again going to be another 2-in-1 sale.
On Saturday there will be two areas of books set up in the library’s courtyard. The first area will have individually priced books, and will include a number of reasonably priced antique and other specialty books.
The second section of books for sale will be the Bag Sale. For these books you get a bag (bags provided) for $3 and then can fill it up with the books from this area (our Bag Sale books are unsold leftovers from our Downstairs Book Store in the library).
This year the Friends of the Library are trying something new: If you want to shop the sale early, you may purchase a Friends of the Tehachapi Library "Community Membership" for $10 per year to shop early from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, which is good for all sales for one year. These memberships can be purchased at the door Saturday morning.
Then on Sunday the sale becomes a Clearance Sale. Bag prices drop to $1 and the individually priced books will be 50 percent off. This helps clear out inventory to make sure that we have fresh books for our next sale.
We could also really use lifters (capable of lifting 30 pounds) who can help set up the sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Lifters who help with sale setup can also shop early after setup is complete. Please call or text 661-750-2818 or email FOLTehachapi@gmail.com to sign up.
Please hold off on book donations until after the sale — we have nowhere to put them until then! Please keep your donations till after Apple Festival. We can start processing them again at that time.
Mark Fisher is with Friends of the Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.