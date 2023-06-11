A ribbon-cutting for Family Life Pregnancy Center’s new location was held on June 6, according to Jeanette Pauer, president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, sponsor of the special event.
“They opened their door to the community and neighbors, providing tours of their amazing new and permanent location at 103 E. D St., Tehachapi,” Pauer said.
Family Life Pregnancy Center has served the community for more than 30 years, she noted, changing locations a total of four times.
The new location in a historic home that was built in 1898 will be the organization’s permanent home, she added.
The organization provides parenting classes, counseling and more.
More information is available online at familylifepc.org.
