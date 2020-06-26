We are incredibly grateful so many of you have contacted us wanting to participate in Family Life Pregnancy Center’s annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser. Traditionally, this campaign takes place between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, but it had to be delayed due to COVID-19. You are such an encouragement to all of us at the center.
We are excited to hear many of you have been collecting change over the past year. Clearly, the sight of baby bottles being distributed throughout the community has become a much-anticipated tradition to many. We are so appreciative for the years of involvement from our faithful supporters. We thank you. We could not do what we do without you. Every cent counts and is vital in equipping families to choose and experience not only life, but abundant life.
Your contributions ensure women who might lack the means to parent have the opportunity to choose life. It is your generosity that gives hope to families, supports those who select life for their babies, and provides material assistance, parenting classes, and a supportive community when needed the most.
This year, we are pleased to announce that Baby Bottles will be available July 12, and there are many ways you can participate!
Pick up a baby bottle at your church on Sunday, July 12, or at the center Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are located at 112 S. Curry St.
For those of you who choose to social distance throughout the summer, we have sturdy change-collecting envelopes we'd be happy to mail out to you. Simply call us at 823-8255 with your address.
Lastly, to give via PAYPAL, send your gift to our email: admin@familylifepc.org.
Baby bottles/envelopes are due Aug. 9, and can be dropped off at your church, picked up by a center volunteer/staff member, or dropped off at the center. If you need someone to pick up a bottle or change-collecting envelope, call us at 6823-8255 to arrange a time for pick up.
Natalie Brooks is the community development director for Family Life Pregnancy Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.