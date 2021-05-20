It's that time of year for the Tehachapi Farmers Market to return downtown from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on Green Street.
This year, the market will open June 3, with the city of Tehachapi taking the reins for the event.
Previously, the former nonprofit Main Street Tehachapi organized and hosted the event. But Main Street Tehachapi has dissolved and the city of Tehachapi has agreed to continue with the tried and true tradition, which is popular among local folks.
“I am so grateful and excited to be given the opportunity to continue this amazing event supporting and giving back to our community,” said Marianna Gutierrez, Farmers Market manager.
City Manager Greg Garrett said the market will be extended again this summer to continue through Sept. 30.
“The Farmers Market gives everyone a chance to come out and enjoy the fresh, locally grown crops from Tehachapi and throughout Kern County," Garrett said. "We extended the length of the market to end on Sept. 30 so all Tehachapi farmers could participate as well."
The Tehachapi Farmers Market will be coordinated through City Hall and logistical support will continue with the Public Works and Police departments.
For more information, contact Gutierrez, administrative assistant at City Hall and market manager, at 822-2200 ext. 102.
