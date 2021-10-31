The Tehachapi Arts Commission has announced that Eleinne Basa will be the Featured Artist for the Art 2022 Tehachapi Art Show. Basa was a participant in Art 2021 Tehachapi, where she won the award for Best Landscape Painting with her work “Tehachapi Evening.”
Classically trained as a child, Basa immigrated to the United States in 1994 while still in her 20s. She currently makes her home on the East Coast. After graduating from college she began taking workshops to further her art career and delved into the competitive Plein Air competition scene where she has earned numerous awards. Today she spends more time in her studio and traveling to scenic locations to find inspiration and paint. She has been working as a full-time artist since 2004.
Basa finds inspiration in the work of 19th-century American painters such as tonalist George Inness and the delicate muted landscapes by Spanish artist Emilio Sanchez-Perrier. Among her favorite landscape painters are American Thomas Moran, Emile Carlsen, George Inness and Hugh Bolton Jones.
Basa’s evocative landscapes have been shown in important invitational and juried shows throughout the country, most notable is the $15,000 Grand Prize of the first Plein Air Salon hosted by Plein Air Magazine and the Art of the West Award of Excellence at the California Art Club Gold Medal Show in 2012. Her work has been recognized as a finalist in the 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 ARC Salon online competitions. She garnered two awards in the 2020 ARC Salon Exhibition. She was awarded Best in Show and Artist Choice award at the 2018 Salmagundi Club and People’s Choice at the 2018 Inaugural American Tonalist Society Show at the Salmagundi Club. Her work has been featured in several publications including Fine Art Connoisseur, Plein Air Magazine, Art of the West, Southwest Art, American Art Collector, Western Art Collector and Western Art and Architecture.
Eleinne Basa is an out-of-state member of the California Art Club, Salmagundi Club and a founding member of the American Tonalist Society. Her work is found in the permanent collections at the Academy Art Museum, Easton, Md.; the Cherokee Club, Atlanta, Ga.; and the CM Russell Museum, Great Falls, Mont.
The Tehachapi Arts Commission is a 501(c)4 operating under the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council with the mission to establish Tehachapi, California as a destination for representational artists and collectors.
