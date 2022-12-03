It's not too late to enter The Semerenko Team's third annual Tehachapi Festival of Lights competition with $1,750 in prizes. The contest entry period opened Nov. 25 and continues through Dec. 15. Instructions for entering are on Facebook (bit.ly/3gw5BQ9) or send an email to thesemerenkoteam@gmail.com.
And on Dec. 17, you can have a chance to visit some of the best decorated homes with a Christmas Light Tour sponsored by Wren’s Garden, Discover Tehachapi, Olde Vineyard Charm Wine Tours & Shuttle Service and Team Linda & Stacey.
Gather at Wren’s Garden, 413 S. Curry St., beginning at 5:30 p.m. for hot chocolate and activities and enjoy a free Christmas light tour without having to drive. Buses will run regularly until 9 p.m.
