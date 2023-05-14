Fiddlers Crossing, the former downtown acoustic music venue, now known as Fiddlers Crossing Concerts, will present a series of five outdoor “House Concerts” between June and October this year.
House concerts are a long-standing tradition in the acoustic music world and have been enjoying increased popularity in recent years. These concerts differ significantly from standard venue-style shows in two ways: first, they are “by invitation only” and, second, they use a donation model rather than the sale of tickets in advance or at the door. A house concert is, essentially, a private party with entertainment. The first concert in the series will take place on Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m. and will feature singer-songwriter, musician, composer, producer and “Freelance Human Being” James Lee Stanley.
The Philadelphia native and, now, Tehachapi area resident, has been performing for six decades with 34 album releases and television and film credits to his name. He has given concerts at Fiddlers Crossing, Mama Hillybean’s and the BeeKay Theatre, among others, over the last 15 years. Stanley has toured consistently since he returned from the USAF (as a Chinese linguist) and has performed up to 300 dates a year since then, with such diverse acts as Bonnie Raitt, Robin Williams, Nicolette Larson and Stephen Stills. Comedian Steven Wright chose him as his opening act for three years in a row, a testament to his professionalism and talent.
A documentary film about the performer titled “The Opening Act-The Extraordinary Journey of James Lee Stanley,” won the Best Documentary Award at the 2022 Nashville Film Festival. James Lee Stanley has been hailed as one of the all-time greats on the singer-songwriter circuit, and is certainly an extraordinary entertainer. The Village Voice once described his show by saying, “It is simple, really. With James Lee you get great songs, great guitar playing, great voice and a gifted comedian as well. You are in for a very entertaining evening.”
To request an invitation to this, or any of the four other house concerts in the Summer series, visit fiddlerscrossing.com and use the “Contact Us” form in the “House Concerts 2023” section. Specify how many in your party. Invitations will be sent by email on a first-come, first-served basis until the available seats are filled. The location of the house concert, including a map and phone number, will be included in the invitation. No one without an invitation will be admitted. Attendees will be asked to show their invitations, either from their phones or in printed form.
The donation for the concerts is $25, in cash at the door. All these donations will go to the artists. As with all previous Fiddlers Crossing events, refreshments will be included. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. On the horizon: Laurence Juber, The Quitters, Tracy Newman, Kevin Kelso and Kathleen Kelso, The Refugees.
Peter Cutler is with Fiddlers Crossing Concerts.
